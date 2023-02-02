Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,850 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the average daily volume of 1,147 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Ball by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ball Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:BALL opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

