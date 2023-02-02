Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Increased to €1.30 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €1.30 ($1.41) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.13) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.05 ($1.14) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSF opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

