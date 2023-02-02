Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €57.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.72) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($62.28) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Down 0.7 %

G24 opened at €53.00 ($57.61) on Monday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a fifty-two week high of €63.20 ($68.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of €50.17 and a 200-day moving average of €53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 47.66.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.