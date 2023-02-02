Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.64.

ABX opened at C$26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.75. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

