Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD) Insider Sarah Fromson Acquires 22,062 Shares

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Rating) insider Sarah Fromson purchased 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £15,002.16 ($18,528.05).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMD stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.67. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 81 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.53 million and a PE ratio of -22.86.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.96%. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

