Berenberg Bank Increases Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 546

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.99) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.97) to GBX 565 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $783.88.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

