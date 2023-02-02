Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.95% of Big Lots worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BIG stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.94%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

