Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.