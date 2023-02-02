Brokerages Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) PT at $171.40

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

