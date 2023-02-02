Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

