Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 411,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

