Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
NYSE:BLDR opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.94.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.