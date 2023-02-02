Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 3.9 %

CADE stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

