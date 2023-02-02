Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$164.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

