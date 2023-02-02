Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$164.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$197.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$163.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$139.24 and a 52 week high of C$196.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$154.82.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.