Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 26.2 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

