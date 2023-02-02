Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 87,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 226,195 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $18.92.

The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $591.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

