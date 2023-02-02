CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

