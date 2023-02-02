CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,110 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

DFAE opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.05.

