CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 7,418 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,829,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 188,048 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

