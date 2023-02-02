CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,234 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $328.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

