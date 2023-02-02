CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.60.

NYSE MSCI opened at $554.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.15. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $564.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

