CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 11.5 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

