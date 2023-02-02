CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $276,000 Holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROVR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rover Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rover Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 over the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $777.26 million, a P/E ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

