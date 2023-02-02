CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of K opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

