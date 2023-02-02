CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 662,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,647 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $49.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

