CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

