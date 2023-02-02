CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $258,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

