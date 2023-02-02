CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $279,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.24. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

