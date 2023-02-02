CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $311,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

