CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,234 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,183,224 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,088,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

