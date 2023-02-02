CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 2,284 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

