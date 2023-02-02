CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 3,004 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

