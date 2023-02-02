CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.2 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $153.54 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.