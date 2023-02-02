CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $149.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $172.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

