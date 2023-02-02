CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

