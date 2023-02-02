CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 316 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,070,000 after purchasing an additional 179,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

