CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 445 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

