CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 585 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,446,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $46.84 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

