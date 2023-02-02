CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

