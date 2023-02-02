CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

