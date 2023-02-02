CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in CarMax by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 5.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 7.7 %

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

