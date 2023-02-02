Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,390,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 132,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

CCL opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

