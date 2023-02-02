Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after buying an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $409.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.