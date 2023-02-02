Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.38.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.87.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,836.25. In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,836.25. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$46,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$196,826.70.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

