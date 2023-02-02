Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Stock Up 4.4 %

CIAFF opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

