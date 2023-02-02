Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $248.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $349.84. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.80.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

