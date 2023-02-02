China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) versus Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Financial Analysis

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Liberal Education and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 2 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 69.12%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

This table compares China Liberal Education and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $4.80 million 2.35 -$1.25 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 1.05 -$487.00 million $0.14 30.07

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Volatility & Risk

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu 7.77% 8.29% 5.37%

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats China Liberal Education on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

