Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

