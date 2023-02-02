Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.88. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 206,310 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,160,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,824. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

