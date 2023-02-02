CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of CNX Resources worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 110.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 856,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 182.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 954,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 616,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.25. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Articles

